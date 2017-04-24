Youth raid Wa Iria’s campaign centre

Photo: Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria.

Rowdy youth raided Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s campaign centre on Saturday night.

An officer in charge of the facility Jane Wanjiru accused Wa Iria’s rival Jamleck Kamau of being the mastermind of the incident. She said the raiders were turned away by police but vowed to come back to accomplish their mission.

“We have information that the MP spent the whole day meeting with these people and planned the raid but it flopped,” she said.

Three matatus

Wanjiru said that the goons were ferried in three matatus and three private vehicles.

The attempted attack comes barely a week after Kamau claimed Wa Iria had set up the centre to print fake ballot papers.

Efforts to get a comment from Kamau’s campaign team over the allegations were not successful.

Murang’a county commander Naomi Ichami said police are investigating the matter.