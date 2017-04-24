Outrage over conservationist Kuki Gallman’s shooting

Photo: Conservationist Kuki Gallman is recuperating at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, following an attack at her Laikipia ranch. Photo: FILE

Mike Ratemo and Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

The shooting of renowned conservationist and author Kuki Gallman in her Laikipia ranch yesterday morning sparked an uproar with Kenyans calling on the government to take stern action against perpetrators of insecurity.

The author of I Dreamed of Africa is recuperating at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, after she was shot in the stomach by raiders believed to be herders.

Nyahururu OCPD Ezekiel Chepkwony said the Italian-born Gallman was shot while patrolling the ranch.

She was rushed to a Nanyuki hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Her driver, only identified as Patrick, survived the attack.

“Police officers in the area responded quickly and managed to overwhelm the attackers. Some escaped with gunshot wounds and we are hot on their trail,” Chepkwony said.

A security guard at the ranch said the attackers breached security and gained entry into the conservationist’s compound before opening fire.

They also fired at her daughter, Sveva Gallman, who managed to escape unharmed, the guard said.

“She was shot at three times while on her way to the house to rescue her nine-month-old daughter but the bullets missed her by a whisker,” he added.

Private ranches

The latest attack in the drought-stricken region where herders have been invading private ranches has infuriated many Kenyans who now demand that the government takes decisive action before the situation spirals out of control.

ODM leader Raila Odinga condemned the shooting, saying “the perpetrators should face the full wrath of the law.”

“As the Opposition, we denounce the attacks going on in the area and urge the government to take decisive action to stem them. Security should be beefed up to protect ranch owners in the face of relentless attacks,” said Raila.

He added: “Gallman has contributed tremendously to the growth of this country. An attempt on her life or any other ranch owner on grounds of drought is unwarranted. This has painted our nation in bad light and it is a blow to conservation and tourism.”

Rancher murdered

Late last month, attackers burned down Gallman’s luxury tourist Makutan Retreat. No one was injured in the attack because there were no guests staying at the lodge at the time.

In early March, British rancher Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead while inspecting his lodges in Laikipia.

The attack drew condemnation from the British government over perceived security laxity. Retaliatory attacks have been incessant in the area since the government deployed the army to crack down on the armed herders.

Gallman, 73, owns the Laikipia Nature Conservancy where earlier this week, police shot dead over 100 cattle in the surrounding area.

Reports indicate that the herders could have been retaliating the shooting of their livestock.

Political incitement

Police have detained hundreds of herders in recent weeks though the move has not stopped attacks.

There have been claims that politicians and people eyeing the ranchers’ land are inciting the herders to invade the ranches.

Laikipia North legislator Matthew Lempurkel was arrested following the murder of Voorspuy. He was suspected of being an accomplice in the rancher’s murder.

But two weeks ago, the prosecution dropped the case saying it did not have enough evidence to sustain a murder charge.