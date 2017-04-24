Waive wheelchair tax, aspirant urges State

The government should waive tax on imported wheelchairs to make them affordable to people living with disabilities, a Turbo parliamentary aspirant has said.

Julius Kitur, who is contesting for the Jubilee Party ticket, said heavy taxation was discouraging non-governmental organisations and well-wishers from importing wheelchairs.

Speaking at Kaplelach village where he donated a wheelchair to a disabled woman, Kitur said many people with physical disabilities were suffering because they cannot afford wheelchairs.

The most affected, he said, were those living in rural areas whose plight was going unnoticed and urged the State to come to their rescue by waiving tax on importated wheelchairs.