Museveni: I love that man Trump

Photo: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addresses African leaders at the TANA forum in Ethiopia, Saturday. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ethiopia, Sunday

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged African leaders to stop “ideological meandering”. Leaders, he said, should thoroughly discuss and distill positions which can help their people transform and develop using their natural resources.

Museveni added that focus should be on home-based solutions and self-reliance. He said new US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies will jolt Africans into the reality of their situation.

“I love Trump. I love that man Trump because that man has told you that he is not your uncle. And I think it is good. For those Africans who feel orphaned, am sorry for them. Let’s come back to our continent and mind our own affairs,” Museveni said.

He was speaking Saturday at a discussion on “Managing Natural Resources In Africa: Challenges and Prospects,” at the ongoing sixth High Level Forum on security in Africa in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The president spoke passionately about processing Africa’s minerals from Africa to create jobs and get more value from their resources, illustrating his point by saying it was “foolish to give your neighbor firewood when you don’t have firewood in your house”.

“We have a lot of Uranium. Canadians came and said they wanted to take to Canada to process it from there and I said it will stay in the ground until we build own nuclear power station because am not a fool to give firewood to my neighbor when I don’t have firewood in my house,” he said.

President Museveni who disagreed with some of the presenters who said education was the solution to solving Africa’s problems said policy mistakes by both technocrats and political leaders have led to various problems in Africa. – Agencies