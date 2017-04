Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Kilifi woman representative Aisha Jumwa has clinched the ODM ticket for Malindi parliamentary seat killing the hopes of Malindi MP William Mtengo to retain his hotly contested seat.

Mtengo however rejected the results saying he had been rigged out.

In Mombassa, Said Abdalla Salim clinched ODM parliamentary ticket for Nyali constituency beating his rival former journalist Mohamed Ali, popularly known as Jicho Pevu. Mohamed has also rejected the results