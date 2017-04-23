Leaders bid fare well to the former Finance Minister David Mwiraria

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Former embattled Finance Minister, David Mwiraria was Saturday laid to rest in his rural home in Meru county in a ceremony attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga, among other dignitaries.

The ex Finance Minister died while undergoing treatment at Karen hospital in Nairobi after battling with acute respiratory infection and Cancer.

Meanwhile, leader after leader called for the late former Minister to be cleared of any wrong doing in the Anglo-Leasing scandal, insisting he was innocent.