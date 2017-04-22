Headache as the party works toward IEBC primaries deadline

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Now, it’s back to the drawing board for the Jubilee Party following the cancellation of its primaries nationwide after the party’s secretary general Raphael Tuju late last evening admitted that the party swallowed more than it could chew.

The party is now battling against time to come up with new dates to carry out its party primaries, with the only viable days to conclude the process appearing to be on Monday 24 TH and Tuesday 25TH since the IEBC deadline for conclusion of the exercise is on the 26th, that is Wednesday next week.