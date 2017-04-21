Funyula MP ditches orange party over botched nominations

The opposition Orange Democractic party was having its own share of nightmares after Funyula MP and Busia Gubernatorial aspirant Dr. Paul Nyongesa Otuoma quit the party days only hours before a repeat nomination was due to take place.

In a resignation letter handed to the party headquarters- Otuoma asked ODM to strike off his name from the party membership list.

This as Taita Taveta gubernatorial hopeful and Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu warned the ODM national elections board from denying him his victory.