Waiguru disrupts voting

Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant Anne Waiguru yesterday destroyed ballot boxes at a polling centre, disrupting the ongoing Jubilee Party primaries.

An irate Waiguru stormed Kiamugumo polling centre expressing disappointment that the party had provided few ballot papers compared to the high population in the area.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary destroyed the voting materials, claiming that it was a planned move to deny her votes.

Voting in the 315 polling centres was delayed because the ballot materials had not been released from St Joseph Primary School, the main tallying center.

At Rukenya Primary School where incumbent governor Joseph Ndathi cast his vote, the exercise kicked off at 1pm shortly after the materials arrived. He blamed the national officials for poor planning.