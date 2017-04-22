Otuoma ditches ODM after murky Busia nomination

Photo: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma.

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma yesterday ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) days after a chaotic Busia governor nominations in which the incumbent Sospeter Ojamoong was temporarily declared winner.

In a letter addressed to the party secretary general Agnes Zani, Otuoma said he no longer wishes to continue being a member of the party.

According to the letter copied to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and which has already been received by the Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u, the Funyula legislator has urged the party to remove his name from the list of members as he has voluntarily opted to leave it. Otuoma (above) will now contest for the Busia governor as an independent candidate in the August 8 poll.

“I am a life member no 000032, having been issued with life membership certificate I would wish to resign and withdraw my membership from the party with immediate effect. Kindly remove my name from your party list of members as I have voluntarily opted to leave the party,” read part of the letter. He claims in his letter the decision to hold a repeat nominations on April 25 is an electoral trap that gives aspirants no room to appeal in the event of irregularities since the deadline for the primaries falls on the next day.

The former ODM leader castigates the Orange party for failing to disqualify the perpetrators of electoral fraud.

He claims that instead, the National Elections Board is rewarding Ojaamong’ with a second chance in which he may still engage in electoral malpractices.

The move by Otouma comes barely days after Ojamoong’ was temporarily declared winner having garnered 92,358 votes against Otuoma’s 63,752.

Before then, Ojaamong’ was trailing Otuoma by more than 30,000 votes before Teso region votes trickled in where he garnered 44,369 and 33,389 from Teso South and Teso North respectively against Otuoma’s 1,357 and 3,303.

It is after this that Otuoma rejected the results of the exercise alleging massive rigging.

Following his complaints, the Busia governor nomination results were nullified. Fresh primaries will be held on Tuesday.