Aspirants face EACC integrity

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is tightening the noose on politicians with integrity issues.

In a statement, the commission maintained that aspirants must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and Section 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012 before being allowed to vie.

Chairperson Eliud Wabukala and Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo have also directed political parties to vet their candidates against the provisions of Chapter Six during the ongoing nominations.

“As the country prepares to hold the next General Election scheduled for August 8, 2017, the Commission wishes to bring to the attention of all political parties, all candidates aspiring for elective positions and the general public that all persons who wish to contest for any elective position are required to satisfy requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution,” said EACC in a statement.

Aspirants will be required to make a self-declaration sworn before Commissioner of Oaths or a magistrate to the commission, which will be the vetting tool EACC will use to approve candidature of aspirants before the August polls.