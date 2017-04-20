  • search

ODM postpones primaries in Homabay & Migori counties

By
Date:
201 Views
ODM postpones primaries in Homabay & Migori counties

The Orange Democratic Party has postponed nominations for Migori and Homabay counties which had been slated for Friday to Monday next week with Migori County Governor Okoth Obado and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno  claiming attempts to rig  the polls in favour of preferred candidates .

The two  aspirants accused their competitors  of colluding with a section of party officials  to secure  direct party tickets ahead of  the  august polls.

Also read:   Police told to arrest fake Uasin Gichu IDPs

The party has also called off polls in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County after goons attacked a vehicle transporting ballot materials and crippled the voting exercise.

Tags:

Related stories