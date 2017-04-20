ODM postpones primaries in Homabay & Migori counties

The Orange Democratic Party has postponed nominations for Migori and Homabay counties which had been slated for Friday to Monday next week with Migori County Governor Okoth Obado and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno claiming attempts to rig the polls in favour of preferred candidates .

The two aspirants accused their competitors of colluding with a section of party officials to secure direct party tickets ahead of the august polls.

The party has also called off polls in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County after goons attacked a vehicle transporting ballot materials and crippled the voting exercise.