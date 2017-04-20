Gov’t launches pilot program of new curriculum

Pupils from nursery school to standard three are set to pilot the new education curriculum that will replace the current 8-4-4 system.

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i Thursday launched the pilot program which take effect next term in 470 schools across all the 47 counties .

The new curriculum which will largely focus on competency and skills development will await the approval of the president, cabinet and parliament before it is rolled out next year for pupils in nursery school upto standard three.