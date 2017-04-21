I’ve lost a dear friend, Kibaki tells Mwiraria kin

Photo: Retired President Kibaki.

People Daily Correspondent

Retired President Kibaki yesterday paid glowing tribute to the late Daudi Mwiraria saying he has lost a great friend, confidant and a co-worker.

Kibak had joined the family and friends of Mwiraria at a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

In a message read on behalf of his family by his daughter Judy Kibaki, the retired president said Mwiraria’s family had bonded well with his, creating a mutual friendship between the two families.

He eulogised Mwiraria as a trusted ally whose diligence, humility and forthrightness were rare as he was able to rally people of diverse persuasions to a common cause.

Leadership skills

He added that Mwiraria was endowed with leadership skills and know how particularly in economic matters that were needed in the country.

The former Head of State said the country had lost an illustrious public servant whose focus was to deliver the best for all citizens.

He assured Mwiraria’s family and friends of his support during this sad moment.

The funeral service brought together other senior government officials led by the Head of Civil Service Joseph Kinyua who described Mwiraria as dedicated person who gave his best when he was in office.