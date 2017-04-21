Matiang’i rolls out pilot project for new curricular

Photo: Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’I with primary school heads and county education officials when he launched a pilot programme for the new curriculum in Nairobi yesterday. photo: SAMUEL KARIUKI

The country inched closer to getting a new education curriculum yesterday after Ministry of Education inducted headteachers selected from 470 primary schools picked for the pilot programme, which will kick off when schools open for second term next month.

While launching the induction exercise, the Cabinet secretary for Education Fred Matiang’i expressed optimism that the country will have a new curriculum from next year to replace the current 8-4-4 curriculum gradually starting with earlier years’ education until all levels are covered.

Enough resources

The CS told the school heads and regional education directors, who attended the meeting, that the Treasury has allocated enough resources for the pilot exercise, adding that the ministry has also set up a sub-committee to work on the cost of implementing the new curriculum.

The system, which places emphasis on Continuous Assessment Tests (CATs) over one-off examinations, will then be rolled out in January next year covering nursery, Standard One, Two and Three.

In 2019, the system is expected to be rolled out in Standard Four to Six and in 2020 it will cover Standard Seven, Eight and Form One.

In 2021, the system will be extended to Form Two only and in the following year it will cover Form Three. In 2023, it will be rolled out in Form Four.

According to a National Basic Education Curriculum Framework (NBECF) implementation plan developed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the last Standard Eight candidates to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination will tackle the exam in 2019, while the last Form Four to sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will write the papers in 2022.

Matiang’i asked the school head and regional coordinators to ensure that the pilot exercise is carried out with high integrity and in a conducive environment and that the information captured from teachers and learners is captured in its raw form.