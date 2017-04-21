Lawyer asks court to restrain JP campaigns

Photo: Lawyer Apollo Mboya

Lawyer Apollo Mboya has asked the High Court to block the Jubilee administration from misusing public resources as it seeks re-election through political campaigns showcasing its four-year development achievements.

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) secretary claimed the government and its agents were engaging in criminal activities by violating Section 14 of the Election Offences Act that outlaws self-serving and partisan advertising during the election period.

Mboya charged that some influential bloggers and renowned commentators on social media, who enjoy substantial sway with the electorate, had observed misleading misrepresentations regarding projects articulated on the government delivery portal that was launched on April 10 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the election period started on March 17 when Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati published notices in the official Kenya Gazette declaring the August 7 General Election for President, Governors, senators, MPs, Women’s Representatives and MCAs. The period will end once the commission announces and publishes names of the winners.

Mboya wants the court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Government, its agents and proxies from carrying the advertisements in any print and electronic media or displaying banners in public places during the election period.