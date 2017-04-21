Police boss assures of tight security during nominations

Photo: Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

People Daily Team

The government has put in place elaborate security measures ahead of Jubilee Party primaries which kick off today.

Last evening, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned aspirants and their supporters against engaging in violence and said action would be taken against persons found culpable.

In a press statement signed on his behalf by Spokesman George Kinoti, Boinnet said all county, unit and formation commanders had been directed to draw up operational orders to cover the nominations in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Whereas the process has largely been peaceful to date in the majority of counties that have held their elections, we are aware the remaining nominations in some counties are likely to be closely contested, owing to the high stakes involved within the concerned political parties,” he said.

He said stern action would be taken against politicians and their supporters who would be found distributing threatening leaflets, making hate statements and breaking highway code.

In Nakuru, at least at least five police officers will be deployed to man each of the 906 polling stations during Jubilee Party nominations.

The county party chairman David Manyara assured the exercise will be free, fair and credible.

Jubilee Party nominations have attracted 681 aspirants jostling for various positions ranging from governor, senator, women’s rep, MPs and MCAs.

“We have talked to the security officials and have assured us of enough officers who will be deployed to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Security has also been hastened in Migori county ahead of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nomination which has been pushed to next Monday.

Migori Police County Commander David Kirui said a contingent of General Service Unit personnel has already arrived in the lakeside town to boost the local security team to ensure peace during the nominations.

“We have deployed regular police, prison officers, forest guards and AP officers in all the polling stations,” Kirui said.