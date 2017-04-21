ODM Migori, Homa Bay primaries set for Monday

Photo: ODM’s National Elections Board chairperson Judith Pareno. PHOTO: FILE

Victor Raballa and Douglas Dindi

ODM’s National Elections Board has postponed nominations for Migori and Homa Bay counties to Monday.

The exercise, which was supposed to be conducted today, has been pushed forward to coincide with Kisumu and Siaya primaries.

Others to be held on the same day include Uasin Gishu county, Nakuru Town West constituency and Kitengela ward of Kajiado East.

Board chairperson Judith Pareno said the changes have been occasioned by the repeat polls in several areas across the country where the exercise has been held and hitches reported.

“Therefore, on Saturday 22nd April, the exercise shall be held in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Vihiga counties as well as the five polling stations earlier announced in Taveta sub-county of Taita Taveta County,” she said in a statement.

NEB also called off the nomination exercise in South Mugirango constituency after goons attacked the lorry transporting election materials to the area.

Pareno said the board has launched investigations into the incident and warned that those found culpable will be punished.

“The board will not condone acts of hooliganism during the exercise,” she said adding that a new date for the repeat exercise will be given.

She, however, thanked party members who have continued to turn up in large numbers to take part in the exercise and appealed for patience as they resolve impending issues.

Meanwhile, aspirants seeking the Amani National Congress party ticket to run for the senator seat in Kakamega county traded accusation as the exercise kicked off amid confusion and delays.

Mahiakolo MCAs Cleophas Malala and ex-youths for Kanu ‘92 activist Alex Mukabwa traded counter-accusation over the credibility of the exercise marred by logistical challenges including lack of poll material in some of the polling stations.

“It has not been communicated to me. I hope Mukabwa is not creating a problem to have the nominations repeated in Ikolomani,” he said.