Stop ‘bullying’ partners in Machakos, ODM tells Wiper

Orange Democratic Party Machakos county chapter has challenged its sister partner party in Nasa, Wiper, to stop “playing stronghold politics” to give other parties equal room to bargain ahead of the August 8 polls.

This comes after National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) message to politicians to stop zoning off areas as “strongholds” in a bid to arrest ethnicity and tribalism.

“Who said this is a Wiper zone and that no other party should field candidates? We are playing democratic politics and never again should Kenyans be divided by selfish politicians playing stronghold politics,” said one party official.