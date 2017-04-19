Counties 2017: Focus on  the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial race

Now its barely 36 hours before the ruling Jubilee party conducts its nominations to select its candidates for various elective positions during the August 8th polls.

And among the hotspots under the radar is Deputy President William Ruto’s Uasin Gishu County where five aspirants will be seeking the coveted Jubilee ticket for the gubernatorial contest.

On counties 2017, Chemutai Goin looks at the intrigues shaping up the race and how incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago intends to fight off for his seat.