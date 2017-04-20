Tough contest as titans square off in Homa Bay nominations

Photo: Cyprian Awiti

The stakes have never been higher in Homa Bay county as various ODM aspirants prepare themselves to face off in the party nominations tomorrow.

Titanic contest is expected in the governorship position where incumbent Cyprian Awiti is facing Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, former NIS boss Sammy Wakiaga, businessman Enosh Bolo and university administrator Cosmas Kanyadudi.

Magwanga has been fierce critic of Awiti, accusing him of poor leadership and running a “corrupt” government.

Sitting Senator Moses Kajwang’ will square it out for the ODM ticket with ex-NSSF boss Fred Rabongo, both of whom hail from Suba community.

Rabongo unsuccessfully contested the seat in a by-election following the death of former area senator Otieno Kajwang’. For the parliamentary seat contest, Karachuonyo constituency is the most crowded with at least 13 hopefuls even as area MP James Rege has declared he will defend the seat on independent ticket.

In Ndhiwa, MP Aguostino Neto is facing eight competitors gunning for the ticket while the race for Kasipul constituency is left open for eight contenders after incumbent MP Magwanga went for governor position. Likewise in Kabondo Kasipul constituency sitting MP Sylvance Osele is to encounter competition from eight contenders.

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo, on the other hand, is poised for tough battle against five aspirants seeking to unseat her on ODM ticket. In Suba, MP John Mbadi will wrestle with two competitors for the ticket; former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally Caroli Omondi and female contestant Jackline Nyandege.

Other contesters such as Gladys Wanga, however, are resting easy after the ODM party gave her a direct ticket for the Women’s Representative seat. The party National Elections Board (NEB) secretary Bob Arunga, who chairs the Homa Bay county party elections board, assured the aspirants of a free and fair process. He said the board will not favour any aspirant regardless of their position in the party.