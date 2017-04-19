Gesami gives  ODM ultimatum to nullify Nyagarama’s win

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama was declared the winner of the ODM gubernatorial primaries despite protests by two of his opponents who boycotted the polls terming the election a sham

nyagarama won the controversial poll with 17,521 votes against his main challenger West Mugirango MP Dr James Gesami who garnered 12,126 votes while the third contestant Dr John Kumenda managed a paltry 939 votes.

Dr Gesami has now given ODM 48 hours to nullify Nyagarama’s victory failure to which the people of Nyamira will chart their own political future.