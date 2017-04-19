  • search

Gesami gives  ODM ultimatum to nullify Nyagarama’s win

By
Date:
186 Views
Gesami gives  ODM ultimatum to nullify Nyagarama’s win

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama was declared the winner of the  ODM gubernatorial primaries despite protests by two of his opponents who boycotted the polls terming the election a sham
nyagarama won the controversial poll  with 17,521 votes against his main challenger West Mugirango MP Dr James Gesami who garnered 12,126 votes while  the third contestant Dr John  Kumenda managed a paltry 939 votes.

Also read:   Patients at Mathari hospital given a treat ahead of World Mental Health day

Dr Gesami has now given ODM 48 hours to  nullify Nyagarama’s victory  failure to which the people of Nyamira will chart  their own political future.

Tags:

Related stories