The joint opposition National Super Alliance is set to make a major announcement Thursday in an event that will also see Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and his Chama Cha Mashinani party formally adopted into the opposition coalition.

NASA co-ordinating committee co-chairman James Orengo, Johnston Muthama and Sakwa Bunyasi say the entry of Ruto into the alliance will provide hope for kenyans amid strong indications that the coalition could be naming its much awaited presidential flagbearer.