Governors defend plan to employ Dar medics

The Council of Governors yesterday trashed the petition challenging the hiring of expatriate doctors on the basis that employment regulations allowed outsourcing of labour within the East African Community (EAC).

The governors argued that the education system, especially that of medical doctors, had been harmonised and any qualified professionals were competent to work in any member State.

Four doctors

The Council of Governors argued before Employment and Labour Relations Judge Nelson Abuodha that the petition by four doctors was premature and an abuse of the judicial process since the proposed recruitment is still under consideration.

Justice Abuodha extended to June 5 restrictions earlier given to concerned bodies from taking any action regarding the hiring of foreign doctors.