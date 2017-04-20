Officers in 2015 fraud case yet to take plea

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A case in which 10 traffic police officers have been charged with receiving bribes has been adjourned again and the prosecution is now accusing the defence team of employing delay tactics to scuttle the case.

State counsel Winnie Ndubi told chief magistrate Josephat Kalo that the case had stalled since 2015 because of the negative tactics employed by defence lawyer Steve Kabita and his team.

“It is clear that the defence is not ready to proceed with the matter for the last two years,” she said.

The accused who are yet to take plea before a Nakuru court since 2015. They were arrested on October 30, 2015 by EACC officials.