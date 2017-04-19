Kenya-born lawyer confirmed as South Australian senator

Photo: Kenya-born lawyer Lucy Gichuhi

Adelaide, Wednesday

An Australian court has dismissed a challenge on the eligibility of Kenya-born lawyer Lucy Gichuhi from serving as senator, Sky News Australia reports.

It said the challenge came too late.

Gichuhi, from the small Family First party, will now assume office as a representative of South Australia, taking over from her party leader Bob Day whose election was invalidated.

Questions about her citizenship had threatened to end her election before it even started with the Labour party saying she held a dual-nationality.

She, however, said that she was “eligible to serve”.

Her lawyer said the Kenyan High Commission provided a letter stating that Gichuhi was not regarded as a Kenyan citizen.

She became an Australian citizen in July 2001 after migrating from Kenya in 1999.

In comments after the ruling she said she was looking forward to play a part in serving Australia:

“This is not about me as Lucy Gichuhi or any other party or political party but it about the integrity of the institutions of this country which I hope I will play a part in serving.”

Flanked by her husband William and her daughters, Gichuhi said she appreciated that people wanted to know her view on every issue but she said her policy positions will be formed as she gathers advice.

Gichuhi was born in Hiriga village in Nyeri County. — BBC