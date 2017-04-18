  • search

Chaos rock Jubilee meetings in Baringo and Machakos counties

By
Date:
116 Views
Chaos rock Jubilee meetings in Baringo and Machakos counties

The ruling Jubilee party  which is set to hold its primaries on Friday has  announced a raft of measures to be adhered by all its aspirants and election officials in bid to avoid the drama and chaos witnessed in the ongoing ODM nominations.

A statements signed by Secretary General Raphael Tuju and National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi requires all aspirants to  among other things end their campaigns by Wednesday and ensure their supporters are in the best behaviour or risk being disqualified.

Also read:   Bodies of 3 middle-aged men found in Tigwa Forest, Kieni Sub-County

The guidelines were announced as chaos rocked two Jubilee meetings in Baringo and Machakos counties.

Tags:

Related stories