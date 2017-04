Three University of Nairobi students have denied charges of stealing foodstuff worth 13,500 shillings from the university’s main kitchen.

The suspects who were first year students when the crime was committed 4years ago are alleged to have sneaked the items into their rooms only to be discovered hidden in the ceiling .

Among the items recovered were over 70 kilogrammes of rice, 20 kilogrammes of sugar, bar soaps and packets of tea leaves.