Three University of Nairobi students were yesterday arraigned in court and charged with stealing foodstuff from the institution’s main kitchen.

The First Year students, Kennedy Kiplagat, Isaac Isika and Andrew Odhiambo, however, denied stealing from the university kitchen food worth Sh13,500 during unrest at the institution in 2013 and were freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 or bond of Sh50,000 each pending trial.