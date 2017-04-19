Voters boycott ODM elections in Nyamira

ODM party primaries in Nyamira county were yesterday marred by confusion and irregularities, leading to the boycotts in certain polling stations.

Some voters refused to participate in the polls on realising there were no IEBC registers.

Governor aspirants James Gesami and Apoko Kumenda asked the party National Election Board to postpone the nominations because the register presented for use in the exercise “had a lot of glaring anomalies”.

They cited some of the anomalies as “dead voters” and double registration.

At Nyamwetureko station, where Governor John Nyagarama cast his vote, he took more than 20 minutes to convince the voters to participate in the exercise after a disagreement arose over the authenticity of the register.

Residents at the station had identified at least three “dead voters” in the register.

In Kitutu Masaba, no voting took place as the voters rejected the list they claimed was full of Nyagarama supporters.