Uhuru urges Kisumu voters to support his re-election

Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta with Georgina Atieno from St Kizito ECD in Nyanza after her solo verse during the 2017 drama festival finale at Kisumu State Lodge.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday made a foray into Kisumu town, the political backyard of his main political rival Raila Odinga and urged residents to support his re-election in the August poll.

The President, who arrived in the lakeside town amid ODM campaigns and party primaries, promised residents he would return next month after nominations to officially seek their votes.

“Nataka niwambie kwamba nitarudi rasmi baada ya uchaguzi kuomba kura yenu kwa sababu kila Mkenya ako na haki ya kupiga kura vile anataka” (I will come back officially after the nominations to seek your votes because every Kenyan has a right to vote the way they want) said the President .

He thanked Kisumu residents for according him a warm receptioin and hosting the National Drama Festival, the climax of which is the State gala that he presided over.

As the country gears for the campaigns for the August 8 election, the President campaigns for the August 8 elections, the President urged Kenyans to uphold peace during the election process.

He especially asked the youth to guard against being exploited by politicians to cause chaos.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used by politicians who will dump you once they have achieved their goals,” he said.

The Head of State said every Kenyan has a right to vote and choose their leaders, emphasising the importance of peace and unity throughout the election process.

“It does not matter whether you are a Kamba, a Luo, Kikuyu or any other tribe, what is important is that we are all Kenyans,” said the President, adding; “We should embrace peace because these politicians use you to cause violence and yet sit comfortable with their children in Nairobi”.

Kept off

In 2013, both Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto avoided the larger Luo Nyanza and instead visited Kisii and Kuria to seek votes. During the elections, Raila, who was Cord’s presidential flag bearer, got 337, 232 votes against Uhuru’s 4,630 in Kisumu county.

Odinga and his co–principals in Nasa, Kalonzo Musyoka , Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi have moved to mobilise their support bases to reject President Uhuru on claims of bad governance and corruption.

In 2007 and 2013, Kisumu county bore the brunt of violence when residents took to the streets to protest the presidential results.

Scores lost their lives while shops were burnt, looted and destroyed. “This time do not fight because of a politician because at the end of the day you will be the one to lose,” Uhuru said.

The president, who was making his sixth visit to the region since taking power in 2013, landed at the Kisumu International Airport just after 11 am. Governor Jack Ranguma was the only ODM politician to welcome him, with area MP Ken Obura, senator Anyang’ Nyong’o, and MPs Shakeel Shabir and Olago Aluoch being absent. Hundreds of residents lined up the streets to welcome the President, who was the chief guest during the 58th edition of the Schools and Colleges National Drama Festival’s event at the Kisumu State Lodge. A huge crowd also blocked the President’s motorcade along Oginga Odinga Street, forcing him to address them.