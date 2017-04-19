Exercise halted as aspirants disagree on Wiper register authenticity

Photo: Police arrest a Wiper MCA aspirant Peter Kimwele at Ziwa La Ng’ombe polling centre in Nyali, Mombasa. PHOTO: NDEGWA GATHUNGU

Harrison Kivisu and Reuben Mwambingu @PeopleDailyKe

Gunshots, chaos and confusion marked the start of the Wiper Democratic Movement party primaries in Coast region, as candidates for various seats jostled for party ticket’s to contest in the August 8 General Election.

Aspirants and supporters protested delayed start of the exercise, alleged use of fake party membership cards and shortage of polling materials.

Several people, among them aspirants, were arrested during the chaos.

In most of the stations, polling had not started by 10am despite long queues being witnessed in areas such as Changamwe, Mishomoroni and Ziwa La Ng’ombe.

In Nyali, Mombasa county, police were forced to fire in the air to disperse chaotic youths who had stormed Ziwa La Ng’ombe Primary School polling centre to protest missing names in the voter register.

Peter Kimwele and Jimmy Mutua, who are both aspiring MCA for Ziwa la Ng’ombe, complained that names of their supporters were missing from the register, sparking off confrontations with election officials.

Trouble started at around noon when aspirants vying for the Ziwa la Ng’ombe MCA seat—Kimwele, Flora Sabina, Mutua, Anthony Musyoka, Paul Odhiambo, Peter Maitha, John Mwangi and Tsagua Furaha—differed on whether their electorates should be allowed to use the voting register instead of party membership cards.

Police were called in to calm the situation. Voting was disrupted for hours before aspirants met and agreed to prevail upon their supporters.