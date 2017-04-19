Kabete aspirant denies he ‘kidnapped himself’

The Kabete parliamentary aspirant who went missing on Friday before he was found in Narok on Sunday has denied claims his disappearance was stage managed.

Charles Gitau (pictured), alias Fresh, yesterday told the press at Kingeero Police Station where he had gone to record a statement, that he went through a painful ordeal during the alleged abduction. He, however, declined to give details saying the police had told him not to divulge any information so as not to jeopardise investigations.

He said it would be illogical for him to “kidnap myself yet I am the frontrunner”.

Kabete OCPD Joseph Onyaga said they were probing the matter and urged locals to stop speculations.