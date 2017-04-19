Date set for county staff bribery case

Photo: Dennis Manoti

An anti-corruption court yesterday ordered a case in which a senior rates officer at Nairobi county government is charged with soliciting Sh6.5 million bribe from Taj Mall owner heard on July 24.

The case had been fixed for hearing before Milimani principal magistrate Felix Kombo yesterday, but lawyer Evans Ondieki representing the accused, Dennis Manoti, applied for adjournment, saying they had filed an application in the High Court seeking to terminate the graft case.

He also told the court that prosecution has not supplied the defence with all copies of witness statements to enable them prepare their case. Ondieki further asked the court to fix the hearing of the case in August, saying he will be participating in the General Election as a Nairobi governor seat candidate.

Manoti, who is a deputy accountant at Nairobi County government Rates department has denied three counts of illegally soliciting the money to help influence transfer of a disputed piece of land in Embakasi.

Prosecution claims he was arrested at a Nairobi hotel while taking the money from Taj Mall owner Ramesh Chandra Govin. He is out on Sh250,000 cash bail.