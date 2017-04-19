New ecosystem management plan to boost tourism

Oliver Mwenda

Masai Mara is one of the last frontiers to experience unadulterated wilderness in Kenya. For decades, the reserve has been a source of foreign exchange, with about 500,000 arrivals every year.

There is something about the Mara that continues to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists annually; it’s all about wildlife, people, culture and safari experience. This is why it is imperative that this great reserve is protected and sustained to play its vital role in the greater Mara ecosystem.

The Mara’s global allure attracts a sizeable international interest from players across the hospitality industry and international visitor’s drawn by its safari experience. The rise in tourism numbers and the need to create accommodation to meet this demand has posed a number of challenges.

Firstly, one of the notable concerns raised by conservationists is the proliferation of illegal hotels and lodges in the reserve which have threatened the natural habitat. This concern has informed Narok county government’s decision to undertake an audit of all lodges and hotels in the Mara. This audit is meant to ascertain legal operation of hotels, environmental issues and to ascertain the status of their operations. The county intends to take the necessary corrective action to ensure compliance of the hotels in terms of both environmental and regulatory requirements.

The county government has equally embarked on an overhaul of the Mara’s operations under a new management plan that incorporates international best practices in conservation.

The key objective of the plan is to ensure conservation of the reserve’s globally significant biodiversity and to maintain the role of the park as the flagship to tourism industry. Through the plan, the county expects to improve, on a sustainable basis, the revenues generated by the park to support communities living outside the park.

To improve revenue collection, the Kenya Airport Parking Services (KAPS) has been contracted and this has resulted in the automation and significant growth of revenue collection.

To ensure the local community around the reserve benefits, the county government has established the community support fund where 19 per cent of revenues from the park is allocated to support county development initiatives. The allocation is expected to promote the community’s economic activities and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Tourism has borne the brunt of negative travel warnings which resulted in dwindling tourist numbers to the Mara. The past two years witnessed tremendous improvement in security which has resulted in substantial rise in arrivals.

The county is, however, not resting on its laurels. To ensure tourist safety and comfort at the Mara, the county government has invested hugely in security by recruiting and training a total of 307 rangers who have undergone rigorous paramilitary training at the Kenya Wildlife Training College and also undertaken various courses, including poaching control and human-wildlife conflict management.

Poaching remains a serious concern that requires constant vigilance to arrest the vice. To put this into context, a total of 2,700 poachers have been arrested in the Mara ecosystem and over 40,000 snares recovered in the last 14 years. This worrying statistic reveals why security remains a paramount concern.

In improving the state of the infrastructure to the reserve, the national government set aside Sh2 billion to upgrade the 84km Narok-Sekenani Gate road. The contractor is on site. The county continues to maintain and improve the park’s infrastructure. The initiatives are expected to make it easier for visitors to access the Mara and reduce the tour operators’ cost of doing business.

The county government continues to work closely with partners and other stakeholders in the conservation and tourism circuit to ensure we protect the rich and varied ecosystems of the Mara. We are witnessing resurgence in wildlife numbers at the park which is an affirmation that the measures undertaken by the county are beginning to bear fruit.

The writer is Director of Communications, Narok County