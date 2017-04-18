Kesses MP aspirant Dr Mishra Kiprop attacked by unkown men

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Kesses constituency aspiring member of parliament Dr. Mishra Kiprop was on Tuesday 18 TH morning attacked near his office by a group of unknown men believed to have been hired by his political rivals.

Mishra who is vying for the seat under the Jubilee Party ticket was meeting his supporters at a local hotel when the attackers approached them and engaged them in a war of words accusing them of trespassing into their territory.

Mishra is currently undergoing treatment at an Eldoret hospital while police launch investigations into the incident.