Photo: K24 Tv Digital

ODM nominations in Nakuru, Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties kicked-off amid claims of a low turn out and delays at some polling stations.

In Nakuru East and West constituencies, polling was delayed until after 9 AM before the exercise could kick off due to delays in delivery of ballot materials a similar situation was also witnessed in Taita Taveta county after hired goons stormed one of the voting centres and destroyed materials before the exercise could begin.