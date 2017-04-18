Politicians lobby voters ahead of party primaries

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago has accused the office of deputy president William Ruto for allegedly hatching a plot to influence the outcome of Jubilee Party nominations slated for Friday 21 ST.

Speaking during a campaign rally for his re-election bid, at Ziwa trading centre in Soy sub-county, Mandago who was accompanied by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi accused two senior officials at the deputy president’s office for behind a scheme to rig the outcome of the party primaries in Uasin Gishu county.