  • search

Politicians lobby voters ahead of party primaries

By
Date:
75 Views
Politicians lobby voters ahead of party primaries
Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago has  accused the office of  deputy president William Ruto for allegedly  hatching a plot to influence the outcome of  Jubilee Party nominations slated for Friday 21 ST.
Speaking  during a campaign rally for his re-election bid, at Ziwa trading centre in Soy sub-county,  Mandago who was accompanied by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi accused two senior officials at the deputy president’s office for behind a scheme to rig the outcome of the party primaries in Uasin Gishu county.

Also read:   Afya House Whistle blower honoured

Post source : Mediamax Digital

Tags:

Related stories