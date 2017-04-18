Otuoma: I won’t take part in repeat nomination

Photo: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma

Busia governorship contest offers fresh headache to ODM leader Raila Odinga as Funyula MP Paul Otuoma demands nomination certificate, insisting there should not be a repeat exercise in a contest he won fairly.

Otuoma is not only a close confidant of Raila but also a senior ODM member while Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has a long history with Raila.

Yesterday, ODM’s National Elections Board (NEB) announced it will only repeat the exercise in Teso North and South whose results were disputed before the entire gubernatorial results were cancelled.

The board chair Judith Pareno said they have overhauled the elections officials who oversaw the previous poll which was marred by irregularities especially from two sub-counties.

“We will not repeat the nomination in the whole county. We will only repeat the exercise in Teso North and South where massive irregularities were witnessed,” Pareno said.

The board will also repeat nominations for Khwisero parliamentary seat, Butali/Chegulo ward in Malava and Butsotso East parliamentary seat where results were also nullified. The voting in the three areas will be on April 20 alongside Matungu constituency where voting did not take place.

“On Kilgoris constituency nominations, the board has received reports of electoral malpractices by an aspirant who was arrested and charges preferred against him. The board has decided to cancel the results and will give further direction,” added Pareno.

She said a repeat poll was the best option given the nature of the dispute and appealed to Otuoma not to boycott the repeat poll.

But Otuoma camp insists on being given the ticket, accusing Ojaamong of engaging in malpractices before and during the April 13 exercise.

Political pundits say repeating the exercise in the two sub-counties which are Ojaamong’s strongholds will work in favour of the governor.

Otuoma garnered 63,752 votes against Ojaamong’s 92,358 in the controversial poll, but the results were cancelled by the board.

In a letter to the board, Otuoma said he will not take part in another round of nominations, calling on the board to disqualify Ojaamong who he accused of inflating the Teso North and South votes after sensing defeat.

“The party should give me the certificate of nomination,” he said.