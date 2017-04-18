Church leaders call for peaceful poll campaigns

Photo: Children enjoy Easter holiday celebrations at Mamba NV Lunapark in Mombasa yesterday. PHOTO: BONFACE MSANGI

Christians across the country thronged churches to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The clergy took the occasion — the commemoration of the resurrection of of Jesus Christ — to call for peace and reconciliation as the country heads to the August General Election.

At the Holy Family Basilica, the Archbishop of Nairobi John Cardinal Njue, urged Kenyans to embrace the spirit of forgiveness.

“Let the period between now and the elections be days of reflection and renewal,” said Njue.

He said as the country prepares for the poll, it is important for politicians to watch their language to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

The Catholic Church head urged Kenyans to avoid being divided by leaders who may employ divisive tactics in a bid to be elected.

He also urged inclusivity and tolerance in the run up to the elections.

“We have in the past witnessed divisions during elections. But we want to urge Kenyans to shun those who may want to cause chaos and instead cultivate tolerance between those who hold divergent political views,” he said.

Bribing youth

At the All Saints Cathedral, the head of the Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit also preached the message of peace.

He said the church is concerned about the rise in incidents of violence and threats, especially in rural areas and warned politicians against inciting supporters.

“We note with grave concern the tendency of politicians to bribe the youth with cash or cheap alcohol and use them to attack their opponent’s supporters.

We, therefore, urge the youth to play their rightful role in this democratic process by voting in leaders who have their interests at heart and not politicians who are out to misuse them to cause violence,” said Sapit.

Tone down

He said the signs witnessed so far in the campaigns are not encouraging and asked political players to tone down their rhetoric.

“We have witnessed incitementsand violence in some parts of the country. The negative political mobilisation witnessed across the country is polarising as it is based on name calling, insults and violence. As a church, we feel that the rising political temperatures is not good,” he added.