Anxiety rocks Jubilee as some aspirants claim they are missing in gazetted IEBC list

The Jubilee party has now moved to calm the nerves of its members after it emerged that some of the aspirants were missing from the list gazetted by the electoral body IEBC.

The party’s top organs has now launched a formal protest to IEBC demanding a re-look at the published list.

This after several aspirants launched complaints as soon as they learnt that their names were missing from the final list , claiming that the party had sabotaged them.

This as Taveta MP Naomi Shaban dismissed reports that she had decamped from Jubilee party saying this was a propaganda ploy by her rivals.