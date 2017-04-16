  • search

Kabete Parliamentary hopeful Chege Gitau found alive after alleged kidnapping ordeal

Police are investigating the alleged  kidnap of Kabete Parliamentary aspirant  Chege Gitau , popularly known as Chege Fresh , who was found in Narok town Sunday morning after disappearing for 3 days.
Chege  who was briefly treated at Narok district hospital  thanked God that he was alive, while his family members urged Kenyans not to speculate  but  await investigations by the police to be concluded.
The man disappeared on Friday night , only for his car to be discovered  at Rungiri dam with two bullet holes Saturday.

