Kabete Parliamentary hopeful Chege Gitau found alive after alleged kidnapping ordeal

Police are investigating the alleged kidnap of Kabete Parliamentary aspirant Chege Gitau , popularly known as Chege Fresh , who was found in Narok town Sunday morning after disappearing for 3 days.

Chege who was briefly treated at Narok district hospital thanked God that he was alive, while his family members urged Kenyans not to speculate but await investigations by the police to be concluded.

The man disappeared on Friday night , only for his car to be discovered at Rungiri dam with two bullet holes Saturday.