Photo: K24 Tv Digital

The Kabete parliamentary aspirant who had gone missing on the night of Friday 14TH has been found alive at Narok, and is now recuperating at the Narok district hospital.

Charles Chege Gitau, was found next to Hass Petrol station by a taxi driver, who took him to Narok district hospital. The man is said to have been drowsy, and according to Narok OCPD Philip Kipkirui, investigations into the alleged kidnapping have been launched