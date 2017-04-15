  • search

Water CS Eugene Wamalwa tells off Raila Odinga on CS’s campaigning for the Government

By
Date:
374 Views
Water CS Eugene Wamalwa tells off Raila Odinga on CS’s campaigning for the Government

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the honoring of leaders who took part in building the nation not just in the political field but also also in the business and entrepreneurship sector.
Speaking during the burial of Mzee William Gatuhi Murathe father to Jubilee party Vice-Chairman David Wakairu Murathe at his farm in Gatanga, Murang’a county the President eulogized Mzee Murathe a prominent businessman as a hardworking man who played a leading role in community development even though he was not a politician.

Also read:   Ugandan rivals hold final rallies ahead of elections

 

Tags:

Related stories