Confusion reign in the various polling staion in samburu and narok for ODM nominations

Orange Democratic Movement party nominations in Kilgoris, Narok county was marred by irregularities and claims of rigging after police were forced to disrupt the voting exercise, arresting seven people among them an aspirant who were found in possession of ballot papers.

In Turkana county which is perceived to be an ODM stronghold, several polling stations in Lodwar started the nomination exercise at least three hours late, sparking rigging concern among locals.As Shukri Wachu reporters most of the candidates were unhappy with the process.