Meru senator Kiraitu Murungi’s supporters are reported to have burnt the Thursday nation newspaper after it carried a poll report by Infotrak ranking Meru governor Peter Munya ahead of Kiraitu Muringi in what appears will be a heated gubernatorial race.

The poll stated that 41 percent of Meru residents who had been interviewed would elect Munya, while 29 percent would vote for Kiraitu.