ODM holds primaries in Kakamega, Narok and Samburu counties

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

The Orange Democratic party nominations exercise continues on Saturday 15 TH in Kakamega, Narok and Samburu counties, a day after Busia nominations were nullified.

Earlier in the morning nominations were delayed in Kakamega county following a hitch in transporting voting materials to the designated polling stations.

Shinyalu member of parliament Silverse Anami has however blamed the delay to alleged interference by area governor Wycliffe Ombetsa Oparanya who already secured a direct nomination after going unopposed a move that is said to be in favour of his political opponent and former Shinyalu member of parliament Justus Kizito.

Meanwhile in Narok county voting started at least two hours late following a misunderstanding between two camps over the member’s register.