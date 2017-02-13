TSC starts monitoring appraisal of teachers

Photo: Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chairperson Dr Lydia Nzomo. She will lead a top level team to schools for the appraisal exercise across the country. PHOTO: FILE

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) officials will today begin assessing the progress in the implementation of performance contracting and teacher appraisal programmes.

TSC chairperson Dr Lydia Nzomo and senior management staff will visit various schools across the country and engage with teachers and heads of institutions to assess the effectiveness of teacher performance contracting and appraisal programmes.

The initiative, which was rolled in schools in January 2016, targets teachers and heads of institutions in primary and secondary schools, national polytechnics, technical training institutes, institutes of science and technology and diploma teacher colleges, among others.

Yesterday, TSC Head of Communications Kihumba Kamotho said the team will assess the progress teachers and school administrators have made in adhering to appraisal parameters.

“Performance contracting for head teachers and principal focuses on the measures the administrators has put in place for prudent management of financial and human resources, supervision of teaching and learning activities and maintenance of teaching standards,” he said in a statement.

“The heads of institutions are also required to focus on customer satisfaction and are also assessed on compliance with the Constitution and other legal provisions in the teaching service,” he added.

Lesson plans

While teachers are appraised on the demonstration of professional knowledge and its application, preparation and use of schemes of work, lessons plans and whether they follow the syllabus.

The other areas included their ability to make learning aids, observance and effective use of time in class, attendance of lessons, staff meetings, participation in co-curricular activities and their use of information technology to advance their skills.

“The performance contacting and teacher appraisal programmes are useful in making key teacher management and human resource decisions such as assignment, deployment, training and promotion,” said the statement.

The programme was initially opposed by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet).

But TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia assured teachers that the process will be fair, and will be done in an open system where both the appraisee and the appraiser shall agree on performance targets and ratings.

She said the exercise was intended to achieve improved teacher performance competencies and improved learning outcomes. It was also purposed to help in identification of performance gaps and provision of support for professional development as well as establish fair, effective, consistent performance evaluation and reporting.