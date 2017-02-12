  • search

3 men arrested with voter transfer forms, IDs after Eastleigh police raid

Three men are Sunday being held at the Pangani police station  in Nairobi, after they were arrested Saturday night in a hotel in Eastleigh  with IEBC related materials.
Police moved into the residence after it was reported that the three were in possession of a BVR machine and were registering voters from a private residence.
However  the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has denied allegations that the three had been found with BVR kits but warned that stern action will be taken against the perpetrators and their sponsors .

