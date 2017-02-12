Dr. James Mwangi says country on course in implementing Vision 2030 dev. blue print

Politics influence the country’s development agenda and Kenyans have been urged to exercise their civic duty by electing leaders who are credible and visionary to champion their interests.

As the Tuesday deadline for mass voter registration beckons, eligible Kenyans have been urged to register themselves in order to have a greater say in the management of the country and its resources.

Richard Kagoe spoke to the chairman of the vision 2030 delivery board Dr. James Mwangi and he started by asking him the status of implementing the three pillars of the development Blue Print.